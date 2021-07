The Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, who sojourned in London, United Kingdom, for about four years following an alleged raid on his home in 2017, was rearrested last Sunday. JESUSEGUN ALAGBE examines how the government can douse any potential unrest following the IPOB leaders detention After nearly four years of jumping Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper