A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and ex-presidential candidate, Kingsley Moghalu, has faulted the alleged move by senators to bar the Independent National Electoral Commission from making use of electronic transmission of results in the 2023 general elections. This is as the Senate is set to receive and debate the provisions Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today 2023: Moghalu faults move against electronic transmission of results