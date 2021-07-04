Some bandits in the early hours of Sunday raided the staff quarters of the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Centre, Zaria in Kaduna State and abducted seven, including a nursing mother. It was learnt that the hoodlums also attacked the nearby Saye Police Divisional Headquarters, apparently to prevent officers from rescuing the victims. The incident, a Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Bandits invade Kaduna leprosy centre, abduct nursing mother, six others