Constitution review to address Nigerias foundational deficiencies Gbajabiamila

By
Headliners
-
12



The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has called for collaboration between the National Assembly and the 36 state Houses of Assembly to make the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution successful. Gbajabiamila, who spoke at a meeting of the Conference of Presiding Officers of Nigerian Legislatures in Abuja at the weekend, noted Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR