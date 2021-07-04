My constitutional rights were abused, says Zuma as surrender deadline nears

Ex-South African President, Jacob Zuma on Sunday told hundreds of supporters camped outside his home that his rights had been violated as a deadline approached for him to surrender to authorities. My constitutional rights were abused by judges of the countrys constitutional court, said Zuma, who has been sentenced to 15 months in prison for Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
