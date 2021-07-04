Prince Charles appoints Nigerian, Omaghomi, as royal director

Prince Charles has appointed Eva Omaghomi as the director of community engagement, a newly created role aimed at improving diversity in royal households. The role became necessary after the senior Royals decided to improve efforts to champion the rights of minorities, DailyMail reported. Omaghomi is Prince Charles most senior black aid and with this position, Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
