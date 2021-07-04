Two soldiers jailed over death of 107 people in Equatorial Guinea

Two Equatorial Guinea soldiers were handed lengthy prison sentences after being found guilty of homicide and negligence over a huge explosion at a military camp that killed 107 people, the state broadcaster announced Saturday. The military court in Bata, the economic capital of the small central west African nation, on Friday jailed Lieutenant-Colonel Valentin Nzang Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

