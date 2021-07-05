The JAMB Registrar, Is-haq Oloyede, has blamed the coronavirus pandemic for the poor performance of candidates in the just-concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination. While appearing on a live programme on a Nigerian Television Authoritys tagged Weekend File, Oloyede confirmed that this years UTME results were poorer than those of three years ago. The registrar said Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today 2021 UTME: Why there was poor performance -JAMB registrar