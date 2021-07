World number one Ashleigh Barty reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time on Monday beating French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic 7-5, 6-3. The 25-year-old Australian will play the winner of the match between unseeded compatriot Ajla Tomljanovic and British teenager Emma Raducanu on Tuesday for a place in the semi-finals. Read More







