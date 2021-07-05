One Opeyemi Popoola and Idowu Salami, on Monday, appeared before an Osun State Magistrates Court sitting in Osogbo for allegedly beating a police officer and also threatening to kill him. The two suspects and others yet to be apprehended were also accused of attacking the officer, an Assistant Superintendent of Police identified as Adewale Adeleke, Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Men who allegedly beat, threatened to kill ASP arraigned before Osun court