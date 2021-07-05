The House of Representatives has kept mum on the alleged abandonment of the investigation of commercial agreements and external borrowings by the Federal Government, which its committee carrying out the probe said contained dangerous clauses. The probe has lasted 14 months without the House Committee on Treaties, Protocols and Agreements, chaired by Mr Nicholas Ossai, Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Reps panel chair silent on Chinese loans probe discontinuation