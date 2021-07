Ifeoluwa Oyeleke, the mother of 14-year-old girl, Jumoke Monsurat Oyeleke, who was killed during the Yoruba Nation rally in Lagos on Saturday, says that up until now, she has yet to see the corpse of her child. She alleged that when she and her brother visited the Police Station where her corpse was believed to Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper