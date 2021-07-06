The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to provide adequate security in all offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission across the country. The House also mandated the House Committees on Electoral Matters and Interior to ascertain the level of compliance to fire safety regulations at INEC offices nationwide and investigate the root Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Attacks: Protect INEC offices, facilities, Reps urge FG