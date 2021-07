A Sokoto State High Court, on Tuesday, sentenced two officials of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mainasara Malami and Emmanuel Salihu, to 14 years imprisonment for defrauding four persons of N1.9 million, under the pretence of securing jobs for them. The convicts were convicted for collecting the money to facilitate recruitment into NSCDC. Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper