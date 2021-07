Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has slammed the Federal Government over the invasion of the residence of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, and the manner of the re-arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnmadi Kanu. Soyinka, who spoke on Monday during an interview on BBC Pidgin, said instead Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper