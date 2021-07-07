ICYMI: Sunday Igboho is a militant who conducts acts of terror Garba Shehu

Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, says embattled Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho is a militant who conducts acts of terror. Shehu further praised the Department of State Services on the raid of the Ibadan residence of Igboho last Thursday. Thirteen of Igbohos associates were arrested and two killed during the midnight raid which Igboho Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

