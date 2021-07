The House of Representatives, on Wednesday, approved the Federal Governments 2021 Supplementary Appropriation Bill, raising the estimates from the proposed N895, 842, 465, 917 to N982, 729, 695, 343. The House Committee on Appropriations raised the amount by N86, 887, 229, 426 in its report laid earlier on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the House considered the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper