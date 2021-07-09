Clovers COVID-19 vaccine candidate latest to join COVAX portfolio





Clover Biopharmaceuticals COVID-19 vaccine candidate (SCB-2019) is the latest to join the growing COVAX portfolio of vaccines, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations says. CEPI, which takes donations from public, private, philanthropic, and civil society organisations to finance independent research projects to develop vaccines against emerging infectious diseases, says the Clover vaccine candidate follows in Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper