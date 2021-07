Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi, has claimed that he is not a member of the Theater Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria, following the suspension from the guild. The association had earlier suspended Fabiyi indefinitely for gross professional misconducts and unethical practices concerning his movie, Oko Iyabo. The statement read in part, Having listened to Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper