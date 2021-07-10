The Nigerian Air Force Institute of Administrative Management on Friday in Kaduna graduated 27 officers who undertook a three-month young officers course on efficient and effective administrative duties. In his address, the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, said the current state of Nigerias security necessitated the training of its personnel on administrative Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Amao tasks airmen on delivery as NAF graduates 27 officers