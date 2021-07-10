Euro 2020: UEFA sanctions Hungary over fans discriminatory behaviour

UEFA on Friday ordered Hungary to play their next three home matches behind closed doors and fined the Hungarian football federation 100,000 euros for the discriminatory behaviour of its supporters. European footballs governing body had opened an investigation into allegedly homophobic banners and monkey noises during Hungarys Euro 2020 group stage matches in Budapest and Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
