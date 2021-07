Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri on a permanent deal from Angers, the Premier League club announced on Friday. The Frenchman has signed a five-year contract after impressing on loan at Molineux last season. Ait-Nouri, 20, who made 24 appearances for the Midlands club under former manager Nuno Espirito Santo last season, has become Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper