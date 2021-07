Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted the Provost, Zamfara State College of Agriculture, Bakura, Alhaji Habibu Mainasara. Also kidnapped are a teacher at Government Science Secondary School Bakura, Malam Mohammed Kabi and one other boy whose identity was yet to be ascertained as of the time of filing in this report. According to a Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper