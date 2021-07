A Magistrates Court sitting in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, has convicted one Akpoviri Jimmy for impersonating a medical doctor. The court presided over by a Senior Magistrate, Akassa Michael, in a judgment delivered on Friday sentenced Jimmy to four years in imprisonment with hard labour. The 49-year-old convict was arrested in Yenagoa in June 2021 for Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper