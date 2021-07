The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration wont engage in disrespectful exchanges with the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, over stolen artefacts. This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie. This was in reaction to a statement issued by the Oba of Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper