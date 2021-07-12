Euro 2020: Boris Johnson slams racists who attacked Rashford, Sancho, Saka

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, has condemned the racist abuse aimed at England players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka. The three players who came on as substitutes lost their spot-kick when the Euro 2020 final between England and Italy was decided by penalties on Sunday evening. The penalty shoot-out Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
