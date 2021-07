Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho, has said he did not ask the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Adewale Akanbi, or any traditional ruler to speak on his behalf. Igboho has gone underground since July 1 when operatives of the Department of State Services raided his residence in the Soka area of Ibadan, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper