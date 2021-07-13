PDP to commence e-registration for new members

The Peoples Democratic Party has announced its readiness to commence nationwide online registration for members. The Party made this known on Monday in a statement titled Obaseki urges Nigerians to embrace PDP e-registration exercise, signed by the Publicity Sub-committee Chairman of the PDP National E-Registration Committee, Kola Ologbondiyan. According to the statement, the Edo State Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

