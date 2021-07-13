Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeriaand the Joint Committee for Establishment and Public Service of the Senate and House of Representatives Committees on Pension have agreed to review lump sum payable to retirees. The agreement was contained in a communique on Monday at the end of the third annual PenOp-NASS retreat in Lagos. The lawmakers Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Pension operators, lawmakers to review lump sum payable to retirees