Poor record keeping, bane of FOI Act implementation, says Malami

Attorney-General of the Federation Abubakar Malami, SAN, says that poor record keeping and management are the major challenges preventing effective and efficient implementation of the Freedom of information Act by public institutions. He added that lack of willingness in many quarters to accept the new information regime imposed by the FOI Act prevents its full Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

