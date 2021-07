The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, commissioned a surveillance system called Falcon Eye, to curb maritime threats in the country. This was disclosed in a statement released by the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande. The statement read, Nigerias deployment of the state-of-the-art surveillance system, Falcon Eye Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper