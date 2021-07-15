The Bayelsa State House of Assembly on Thursday reinstated the suspended Clerk of the Assembly, Owudogu Kozigene, eight months after he was sanctioned. Kozigene was suspended in a unanimous voice vote by lawmakers in November 2020 over allegations bordering on infractions of certain privileges and rights of members. He was fingered to have acted wrongly Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Bayelsa Assembly reinstates clerk eight months after suspension