Bayelsa Assembly reinstates clerk eight months after suspension

By
Headliners
-
2



The Bayelsa State House of Assembly on Thursday reinstated the suspended Clerk of the Assembly, Owudogu Kozigene, eight months after he was sanctioned. Kozigene was suspended in a unanimous voice vote by lawmakers in November 2020 over allegations bordering on infractions of certain privileges and rights of members. He was fingered to have acted wrongly Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

