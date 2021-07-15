Nigeriall deploy robots, artificial intelligence to fight crime, says Senate

By
Headliners
-
1



The Senate on Wednesday said that the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy had established a centre where artificial intelligence and robots would be deployed to fight crime and criminality in Nigeria. The Senate stated this during the consideration of a report on the spate of growing insecurity in Nigeria. The report was submitted by Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR