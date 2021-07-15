Returning bride price to grooms family during customary marriage invalidates such union -Lawyer

A Family Law specialist, Mrs. Dorcas Aderemi, has advised against the practice of returning bride price to the family of the groom during the process of a customary marriage. Aderemi told the News Agency of Nigeriain an interview in Lagos on Thursday that such an act would only tend to invalidate marriages so contracted. NAN Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
