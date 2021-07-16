203.8km Kano-Kaduna rail line will be linked to Tin Can Island port -Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari said that his administration would continue to accord priority to railway infrastructure development due to its economic importance. Buhari made the remarks on Thursday in Zawachiki, Kano State, at the groundbreaking ceremony of Kaduna-Kano rail line. I am delighted to preside over the groundbreaking ceremony to mark the commencement of construction activities Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today 203.8km Kano-Kaduna rail line will be linked to Tin Can Island port...