The Nigerian Communications Commission says it will auction the Fifth Generation Technology (5G) spectrum by the Fourth Quarter (Q4) of 2021. Executive Vice-Chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, disclosed this at the maiden International Conference on Information and Engineering Systems on Thursday at Nile University, Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
NCC to auction 5G spectrum by Q4 of 2021 Danbatta