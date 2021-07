Director-General of National Youth Service Corps, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, on Thursday, paid a courtesy visit to Dr. Oluwole Adetiran, who composed the schemes anthem in 1984. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ibrahim led a high-powered delegation of NYSC to the residence of Adetiran, who recently turned 74, at Ibafo in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper