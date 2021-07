A final-year student of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, Anambra State, Cyprian Maduadichie, who recently completed his final examinations, became an Internet sensation after revealing that he took up several menial jobs to sponsor himself through school. He shares his triumphs with TOBI AWORINDE Can you tell us about yourself’ I was born on September 17, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper