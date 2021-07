Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has warned the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra against linking him up with the rearrest and extradition of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu. The minister, in a statement by his media office in Abuja on Friday, said he was too busy to be involved in the rearrest of Kanu, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper