Nigerian-born NFL defender Onyemata gets six-game ban after testing positive for banned substance

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata said Friday he has been told he has been banned by the NFL after testing positive for a banned substance. Reports on the NFL Network and the league website said the suspension was for six games for a violation of the leagues performance-enhancing substance policy. Onyemata, 28, was Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Nigerian-born NFL defender Onyemata gets six-game ban after testing positive for banned...