A member of the House of Representative from Sokoto, Balarabe Salame, has warned stakeholders in the All Progressive Congress against imposing delegates during elections in the state. Salame, representing Gwadabawa/Illela Federal Constituency of Sokoto State and Chairman House Committee on Poverty Alleviation, made the assertion during a meeting with APC stakeholders from the 23 local Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper