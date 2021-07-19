Nigeria lost $10.8bn in the last five years to capital flight in the telecommunications sector amid lingering foreign exchange scarcity in the country. In its National Policy for the Promotion of Indigenous Content in the Nigerian Telecommunications Sector, the Nigerian Communications Commission said the annual outflow of forex for the sector amounted to about $2.16bn. Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Telecom sector depletes forex by $10.8bn in five years