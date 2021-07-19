The Independent National Electoral Commission on Monday said 74 per cent of applications received so far on the online portal for the Continuous Voter Registration exercise were from youths. INEC National Commissioner and Chairman (Information and Voter Education Committee), Festus Okoye, in a statement, said a total of 752,011 new voters have registered online in Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Voter registration: Osun tops as INEC receives 752,011 new applications