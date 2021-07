Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho, has been arrested in Cotonou, Benin Republic, The PUNCH has learnt. He was arrested at an airport in Cotonou on Monday night, a top source familiar with the matter told our correspondent. Igboho was arrested by the security forces in Benin Republic about three weeks Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper