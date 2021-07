Twenty-year-old sales representative, Kelechi Amuchi, was on Monday arraigned at an Ikeja Chief Magistrates Court for allegedly stealing his employers money and clothes worth N2.43 million. Amuchi, whose residential address was not given, is being charged with alleged conspiracy and stealing. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges. The Prosecutor, Victor Eruada, said that Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper