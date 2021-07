Rep. Julius Ihonvbere (APC-Edo) says establishment of a federal university of sports, Afuze, Edo, will facilitate development of Nigerias sportsmen and women. The lawmaker, who represents Owan Federal Constituency, said that the establishment would also help the sportsmen and women to perform better at local and international competitions. Ihonvbere spoke in an interview with the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper