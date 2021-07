Media expert and social commentator, Japheth Omojuwa, popularly known as JJ Omojuwa, has been appointed to the board of directors of the Halifax International Security Forum, Washington DC. A statement from HFX on Monday in Abuja, said Omojuwa became the first Nigerian and African to make a list of respected global leaders who make up Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper