Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN), the lead counsel for Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has said that the arrested rights activist cannot be extradited from Benin Republic because he is a political offender. In a statement on Tuesday, Alliyu explained that the 1984 Treaty and an African Charter would prevent the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper