The Umbrella body of Yoruba Self-Determination Groups, Ilana Omo Oodua, has released a manual for any persons willing to join or champion the Yoruba Nation agitation. The 37-page manual, exclusively obtained by The PUNCH, contained the dos and donts for agitators, including the reason for the agitation. This is coming barely three days after a Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper