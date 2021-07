With 24-year-old Uche Eke, Nigeria will present a gymnast at the Tokyo Olympics, a thing that has never happened since 1952 when the country started participating in Olympics. Eke, who is Nigerias first gymnast at the Olympics, is expected to fly the Nigeria colours on Saturday, July 24. The Nigerian is a master balance. Like Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper